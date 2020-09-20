Farm Bills passed in Rajya Sabha | BIG TAKEAWAYS

Image Source : ANI Farm Bills passed in Rajya Sabha amid protests by Congress-led Opposition

The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, passed by Rajya Sabha amid ruckus in Parliament as the Congress-led Opposition rushed to Well of House. Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 9 AM tomorrow. Opposition parties led by the Congress criticised the farm bills, saying they will not sign on the "death warrant" of farmers. The opposition charged that the two bills are aimed at benefitting big corporates and ending the minimum price based procurement by the government. K K Ragesh (CPI-M), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Trichi Siva (DMK) and K C Venugopal (Congress) moved resolutions for sending the two bills to a select committee of the House for consideration before they are taken up for passage. Meanwhile, farmers in Haryana began their protest against the agriculture-related farm bills on Sunday amid elaborate security arrangements which have been made to ensure that the event passes off smoothly. The Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana unit, supported by some other farmer outfits, is holding a statewide protest against the Centre's farm bills during which protesters will block roads for three hours from 12 pm to 3 pm. The farmers are also joined by the 'arhitiyas' or commission agents during their protest. Bill on the agriculture market Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 Provisions To create an ecosystem where farmers and traders enjoy the freedom to sell and purchase farm produce outside registered 'mandis' under the states' APMCs. To promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade of farmers' produce To reduce marketing/transportation costs and help farmers in getting better prices To provide a facilitative framework for electronic trading 2. Bill on contract farming The Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 Provisions Farmers can enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price Marginal and small farmers, with land less than five hectares, to gain via aggregation and contract (Marginal and small farmers account for 86% of total farmers in India) To transfer the risk of market unpredictability from farmers to sponsors To enable farmers to access modern tech and get better inputs To reduce the cost of marketing and boost farmer's income. Farmers can engage in direct marketing by eliminating intermediaries for full price realisation Effective dispute resolution mechanism with redressal timelines.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage