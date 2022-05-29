Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 'False allegations', claims Maneka Gandhi on IAS couple transferred over dog-walking.

IAS couple transfer case news updates : Coming to the defence of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) couple shunted out over alleged misuse of a sports stadium in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi on Saturday (May 28) said the transfer of the officials is a "loss to Delhi".

The Centre had on Thursday (May 26) posted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by them. Khirwar was then posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

Take of Maneka Gandhi in the case:

"I know (Sanjeev) Khirwar very well. The allegations against him are false. His transfer is a loss to Delhi," Gandhi said.

"When Khirwar was secretary of environment department, Delhi benefited from his work. The action against him is completely wrong," she argued.

Commenting further on the matter, the BJP MP from Sultanpur said Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not places for "punishment posting".

"These places also need good officials. People go there happily," she said.

Gandhi was in Budaun to meet a former party MLA.

Know more about IAS couple transfer case:

It was alleged in the media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10:00 pm.

According to official sources, the home ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, they said. The sources said that necessary action will be initiated based on the report.

(With PTI inputs)

