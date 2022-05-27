Memes galore after IAS couple who 'walked dog in Thyagraj Stadium' transferred out of Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMMITTAL Netizens are asking 'where will the dog?' as the IAS couple got transferred to separate locatios.

Hours after the misuse of facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium by the IAS couple was reported, Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga were transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as punishment for their actions by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The couple stirred up controversy for walking their dog at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium after athletes were forced to finish practice earlier than usual. The news has garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. While a section of social media users lauded the government's swift efforts, the others mocked the entire situation and came up with hilarious memes.

Ever since MHA tweeted its decision, Twitter has been bombarded with funny jokes and memes. Check them out below: