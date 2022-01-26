Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Fake notes with face value of Rs 7 crore seized by crime branch, 7 held

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested seven persons of an inter-state gang, in printing and distribution of counterfeit notes, an official said on Wednesday. Fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7 crore were seized from them. Acting on specific information, Unit-11 of the Mumbai crime branch intercepted a car at Dahisar Check Post in the suburbs on Tuesday evening, the official said.

During a search of the car, crime branch sleuths found a bag containing 250 bundles of counterfeit currency notes (in Rs 2,000 denomination) with a face value of Rs 5 crore, the official said.

While interrogating the four-car occupants, the police got information about their three more aides.

Accordingly, a police team conducted a raid at a hotel in suburban Andheri (west) and arrested the trio, adding 100 more bundles of fake currency notes (again in Rs 2,000 denomination) with a face value of Rs 2 crore were recovered from them.

Besides counterfeit notes, the police have recovered a laptop, seven mobile phones, Rs 28,170 in genuine currency, Aadhaar and PAN cards and driving licences, among other things, from the gang members.

During the investigation, it came to light that the inter-state gang was operating a racket of printing fake currency notes and distributing them, said DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar (Detection-1), who oversaw the entire operation.

The police have so far recovered fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 7 crore and arrested seven persons in this case, he said. The accused were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till January 31.

