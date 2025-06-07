Fadnavis shuts down Rahul's 'match-fixing' claims: 'Proves he has accepted defeat in Bihar already' Reacting to the 'match-fixing' allegations made by MP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that Congress leader 'has accepted his defeat'. Fadnavis also stated that Rahul's party will win polls only when he takes the ground and 'understands facts'.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shut down Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'match-fixing' in the November 2024 Maharashtra elections, saying that the Congress leader's remarks mean that he has accepted his defeat in the forthcoming elections in Bihar. Fadnavis also stated that Rahul's party will win polls only when he takes the ground and 'understands facts'.

Gandhi made a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA over the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election results of 'match-fixing' to register a landslide victory in the state. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a thumping win in the state by winning 235 of the 288 seats. The saffron party marked its best performance in the state polls as it won 132 seats alone.

Captioning his Op-ed of the Indian Express in a social media post, Rahul wrote, accused the BJP-led NDA of 'rigging democracy'. "My article shows how this happened, step by step:

Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission

Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll

Step 3: Inflate voter turnout

Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where BJP needs to win

Step 5: Hide the evidence," he captioned his social media post.

Apart from this, Rahul also alleged that BJP would use the same tactic in the Bihar elections. "Because the match-fixing of Maharashtra will come to Bihar next, and then anywhere the BJP is losing. Match-fixed elections are a poison for any democracy," he added further.

Following this, Fadnavis hit back at the Congress leader. "This means that Rahul Gandhi has accepted his defeat in Bihar. Till the time Rahul Gandhi doesn't come to the ground and understands facts, lies to people, and gives false hopes to himself and his party, his party can never win. He will have to wake up and understand the reality. Otherwise, he will keep speaking nonsense, keep lying, and insulting voters... Neither does Rahul Gandhi understand what he's saying, nor do people understand what he's saying," the Maharashtra CM stated.

Notably, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, also hit back at Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi’s post on Maharashtra elections is nothing more than a predictable script—lose elections, discredit institutions, fabricate conspiracies, and portray himself as a victim of an imaginary system. But India’s democracy is far stronger than the insecurities of a dynast who refuses to accept repeated electoral verdicts," he said on his social media.