Fadnavis cracks whip on Shinde? Maharashtra CM tightens grip on urban development ministry amid rift buzz The Maharashtra government has made it compulsory to obtain the chief minister's approval for all major schemes and projects under the urban development department.

Mumbai:

In another piece of information which signals a widening rift in the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has curbed the Urban Development Ministry, the department held by his deputy Eknath Shinde for allocating funds for projects without the CMO's approval, sources revealed on Wednesday. This comes amid Fadnavis seen warming up to his estranged ally Uddhav Thackeray recently on multiple occasions and a bunch of meetings with the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his son Aaditya Thackeray, fueling speculations of another government shake-up in the state.

As per the latest directive, the Maharashtra government has made it compulsory to obtain the chief minister's approval for all major schemes and projects under the urban development department. This restricts the Shinde-led department from allocating any funds without direct clearance.

Curb on Eknath Shinde’s control?

The move is widely seen as a strategic check on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s growing control over the department. Shinde, who heads the Urban Development portfolio, has been leveraging it to bolster his political base, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming local body elections. Shinde has reportedly been allocating funds liberally to strengthen the positions of his loyal councillors, MLAs, and municipal bodies in his stronghold areas. This has led to concerns among other alliance members, some of whom have complained about inadequate funding for public welfare projects in their constituencies.

The decision to involve the CM directly in fund approvals is aimed at addressing these complaints and curbing financial irregularities. Allegations of biased fund distribution and misuse of resources have raised red flags within the coalition government, sources added.

Focus on transparency

Government insiders suggest the move will help bring greater transparency to urban planning and governance. It is also expected to ensure a more equitable distribution of funds among municipal corporations and urban development projects across the state. From now on, all urban planning activities and fund disbursements will fall under the direct oversight of Chief Minister Fadnavis. His office will play a key role in ensuring that resources are allocated based on merit and broader public interest rather than political loyalty.

Consensus within the Mahayuti alliance

BJP sources have indicated that the decision was not unilateral but was taken with the full consensus of all three major leaders of the Mahayuti alliance. The agreement signals a united front within the coalition, despite internal tensions over resource control.