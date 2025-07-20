Fact Check: Is Finance Ministry giving Rs 46,715 to every citizen? Here's the truth behind the viral claim A viral WhatsApp message claiming the Finance Ministry is giving Rs 46,715 to every citizen is fake. PIB Fact Check confirmed no such scheme exists and warned it could be a phishing scam. People are advised not to click on suspicious links or share misleading messages.

New Delhi:

A viral message circulating on WhatsApp claims that the Finance Ministry is offering financial aid of Rs 46,715 to every citizen, especially targeting the poor. However, a fact check by the Government of India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the claim is entirely false and part of a scam.

What is the viral claim?

The message spreading rapidly on WhatsApp reads: “Considering the financial crisis faced by Indian citizens, the Finance Ministry has decided to provide Rs 46,715 to each individual to ease the burden.” The message gives an impression that the government is directly transferring this amount to citizens.

What did the PIB fact check find?

PIB’s Fact Check unit investigated the viral message and clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that no such scheme has been announced by the Finance Ministry. The message is fake and could be part of a phishing scam aimed at stealing personal information through malicious links.

The government has urged people to avoid clicking on suspicious links and to refrain from sharing such misleading information. Citizens are advised to verify any such claims through official government sources before believing or forwarding them.