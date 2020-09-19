Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam dies

Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday. Jaishankar informed about the demise of his mother in a tweet, along with a picture of her.

"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," he said.

Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness. pic.twitter.com/6hEzbFJB1q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 19, 2020

Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother who was in her late 80s.

She is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Ram Madhav, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were among those who condoled Subrahmanyam's demise.

Her husband K Subrahmanyam, who was a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India's nuclear doctrine, died in February 2011.

