Explained: What the free trade agreement means for Indians travelling and working in UK

The India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) provides legal certainty and expanded opportunities for Indian nationals seeking to travel or work in the UK. It locks in several pre-existing business mobility routes, including short-term business visits, intra-corporate transfers.

India and the UK signed the landmark free trade agreement on Thursday.
New Delhi:

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has cemented several pre-existing business mobility routes, offering legal certainty and predictability for Indian professionals seeking to work in the United Kingdom. These locked-in provisions ensure continued access for Indian nationals across key categories such as short-term business visitors, intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), independent professionals, and contractual service providers. The agreement marks a significant step in deepening economic cooperation and easing mobility for skilled Indian workers, the UK government said in an official release.

Besides safeguarding current routes, the FTA introduces a new visa scheme for 1,800 Indian professionals annually in the cultural and wellness sectors, including chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians. It also reaffirms long-term work options for employees of Indian companies through the Global Business Mobility Scheme, while offering a temporary exemption from UK national insurance contributions for Indian workers on short-term assignments.

However, all applicants will still need to meet UK immigration requirements.

New travel, visa norms for Indians travelling to the UK on business:

  1. Indian nationals can continue to access the UK as short-term business visitors, intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), independent professionals, and contractual service suppliers, with these routes now legally secured under the FTA.
  2. Even if the UK shortens durations under its Global Business Mobility Scheme in the future, the FTA guarantees Indian intra-corporate transferees the right to stay for at least 3 years.
  3. Currently, Indian senior or experienced employees can work in a UK branch of their company for up to 5 years, or up to 9 years if they meet the highest salary thresholds.
  4. The FTA allows 1,800 Indian professionals annually to work in the UK’s cultural and wellness sectors (e.g., chefs, yoga instructors, musicians), either self-employed or on contract.
  5. Indian service providers in fields such as IT, engineering, and architecture may work in the UK for up to 12 months, provided they meet relevant UK visa and employment requirements.
  6. All Indian professionals must have sponsorship from a UK employer approved by the Home Office, and this process is not locked in under the FTA, meaning it can be changed by UK authorities.
  7. UK authorities can amend salary requirements and documentation criteria at any time. All applicants are also subject to immigration surcharges and penalties for overstaying.
  8. The FTA does not affect UK rules on permanent migration, settlement rights, or long-term residency for Indian nationals.
  9. Indian workers on temporary assignments in the UK (up to 3 years) are exempt from paying UK national insurance if they remain under India’s social security system. About 75,000 workers may benefit.
  10. The FTA includes commitments to work towards recognising professional qualifications, making it easier for Indian professionals to practise in the UK.
  11. Indian service providers can enter many UK sectors without needing to pass an economic needs test, reducing red tape and speeding up the entry process.
