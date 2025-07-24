Explained: What the free trade agreement means for Indians travelling and working in UK The India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) provides legal certainty and expanded opportunities for Indian nationals seeking to travel or work in the UK. It locks in several pre-existing business mobility routes, including short-term business visits, intra-corporate transfers.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has cemented several pre-existing business mobility routes, offering legal certainty and predictability for Indian professionals seeking to work in the United Kingdom. These locked-in provisions ensure continued access for Indian nationals across key categories such as short-term business visitors, intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), independent professionals, and contractual service providers. The agreement marks a significant step in deepening economic cooperation and easing mobility for skilled Indian workers, the UK government said in an official release.

Besides safeguarding current routes, the FTA introduces a new visa scheme for 1,800 Indian professionals annually in the cultural and wellness sectors, including chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians. It also reaffirms long-term work options for employees of Indian companies through the Global Business Mobility Scheme, while offering a temporary exemption from UK national insurance contributions for Indian workers on short-term assignments.

However, all applicants will still need to meet UK immigration requirements.

New travel, visa norms for Indians travelling to the UK on business: