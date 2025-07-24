Explained: What the free trade agreement means for Indians travelling and working in UK

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has cemented several pre-existing business mobility routes, offering legal certainty and predictability for Indian professionals seeking to work in the United Kingdom. These locked-in provisions ensure continued access for Indian nationals across key categories such as short-term business visitors, intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), independent professionals, and contractual service providers. The agreement marks a significant step in deepening economic cooperation and easing mobility for skilled Indian workers, the UK government said in an official release.
Besides safeguarding current routes, the FTA introduces a new visa scheme for 1,800 Indian professionals annually in the cultural and wellness sectors, including chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians. It also reaffirms long-term work options for employees of Indian companies through the Global Business Mobility Scheme, while offering a temporary exemption from UK national insurance contributions for Indian workers on short-term assignments.
However, all applicants will still need to meet UK immigration requirements.
New travel, visa norms for Indians travelling to the UK on business:
- Indian nationals can continue to access the UK as short-term business visitors, intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), independent professionals, and contractual service suppliers, with these routes now legally secured under the FTA.
- Even if the UK shortens durations under its Global Business Mobility Scheme in the future, the FTA guarantees Indian intra-corporate transferees the right to stay for at least 3 years.
- Currently, Indian senior or experienced employees can work in a UK branch of their company for up to 5 years, or up to 9 years if they meet the highest salary thresholds.
- The FTA allows 1,800 Indian professionals annually to work in the UK’s cultural and wellness sectors (e.g., chefs, yoga instructors, musicians), either self-employed or on contract.
- Indian service providers in fields such as IT, engineering, and architecture may work in the UK for up to 12 months, provided they meet relevant UK visa and employment requirements.
- All Indian professionals must have sponsorship from a UK employer approved by the Home Office, and this process is not locked in under the FTA, meaning it can be changed by UK authorities.
- UK authorities can amend salary requirements and documentation criteria at any time. All applicants are also subject to immigration surcharges and penalties for overstaying.
- The FTA does not affect UK rules on permanent migration, settlement rights, or long-term residency for Indian nationals.
- Indian workers on temporary assignments in the UK (up to 3 years) are exempt from paying UK national insurance if they remain under India’s social security system. About 75,000 workers may benefit.
- The FTA includes commitments to work towards recognising professional qualifications, making it easier for Indian professionals to practise in the UK.
- Indian service providers can enter many UK sectors without needing to pass an economic needs test, reducing red tape and speeding up the entry process.