'Expect Ram (PM Modi)'s help during Hanuman's political crisis': LJP leader Chirag Paswan

Amid split in the Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that he was hurt about his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras' betrayal. "When family betrays you, what can you expect from others. After my father Ram Vilas Paswan's demise, I am quite dependent on my uncle for his political strategies, but his role to split the party badly hurt me," Paswan said, speaking exclusively to India TV.

Chirag also said that he expected his alliance Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reach out during the current crisis, but BJP's silence is unexpected for him.

"If Hanuman (Chirag Paswan) has to seek help from Ram (PM Narendra Modi), then it's unfortunate. I expect Ram should play a role to solve the political crisis faced by hanuman" Paswan said.

Regarding speculations that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar played a visible role in splitting his party, Paswan said, "The chief minister is taking revenge of assembly election's outcome and the part had a history of doing so."

On uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Paswan said, "Though there's a role of Nitish Kumar- led JDU, but the betrayal of his uncle within nine months after his father's demise hurt him badly."

Following the feud, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav has approached Chirag to join the opposition alliance led by Sharad Pawar. Chirag said, "It's not time to decide on the opposition alliance. His main focus is to rebuild the party, and also to look after the judiciary and parliamentary matters related to the party's split."

Talking about the future of Bihar politics, Paswan said that there is political imbalance in the state and the election will be held before the parliamentary election in 2024.

"Nitish Kumar is personally aware about the crisis, and he also doesn't trust BJP. The Bihar government can fall any time if BJP withdraws its support."

Regarding his poltical future, Paswan said that he personally dislikes comfortable politics and does not forsee himself as chief minister or deputy chief minister of the state.

"He will work for the people of Bihar, the poor class, and has no interest of doing caste based politics. Whether education, health, the Biharis have to move outside. My aim is to improve the condition of the state so that the people can get the basic facilities of health, education, job in their domicile, and should not have to migrate."

The Lok Janshakti Party faction headed by Chirag Paswan had earlier expelled five MPs of the party who had rebelled against him, while the group led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras removed him from the post of the party president. Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the House.

