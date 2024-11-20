Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exit Polls: Edge for BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand close fight, Mahayuti likely to retain power in Maharashtra

Exit poll predictions: Voting in both the states — Maharashtra and Jharkhand — are done and exit poll predictions are also out. While Maharashtra recorded almost 60 per cent voting, Jharkhand's turnout was recorded at 68 per cent. With the finish of polling, agencies like P-MARQ, Matrize, 'Peoples Pulse', Axis My India and JVC did exit poll surveys.

As per majority exit polls, the ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also having an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states.

In Maharashtra, the contest is mainly between Mahayuti including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats.

Times Now-JVC poll predicted that Mahayuti will win 150-167 seats, MVA 107-125 and others 13-14.

In Jharkhand, exit polls predicted that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could come to power replacing the JMM-led alliance. The BJP-led alliance includes All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata

Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The election is largely a fight between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).