Jharkhand exit polls predictions 2024: NDA likely to return to power by winning 44-53 seats

JMM leader Hemant Soren and BJP Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand exit polls predictions 2024: Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led NDA is likely to return to power in Jharkhand by winning 44-53 seats. According to the People's Pulse exit poll, the NDA would wrest power from the ruling INDIA bloc. However, it is just a prediction, the final results will be announced by the Election Commission of India on November 23.

Agency NDA INDIA bloc others Axis My India 25 53 3 Matrize 42-47 25-30 1-4 P Marq 31-40 37-47 1-6 People's Plus 44-53 25-37 5-9 JVC 40-44 30-40 1-1 Poll of exit polls 36-46 34-40 2-5

Jharkhand voted for 38 seats out of the total 81 in the second and final phase on Wednesday. The voter locked the electoral fate of 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren both (both JMM) and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) in the EVM machines. The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are engaged in a fierce battle in the elections in the state, the first phase of which was held on November 13.

A total of 1.23 crore voters including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third gender voters were eligible to vote today. Altogether 528 candidates - 472 men, 55 women and a third gender person - are in the fray.

The JMM-led coalition is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the saffron party has raised the election pitch raising the issues of Hindutva, “infiltration from Bangladesh and corruption” of the current dispensation.

Eighteen of the 38 constituencies were in the Santhal Pargana region comprising six districts - Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur. The NDA has been alleging during electioneering that large-scale infiltration took place in Santhal Pargana during the past five years of the JMM-led regime.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, about Rs 200 crore worth of illegal materials and cash have been seized, which is the highest in the recent past.

Out of the 38 seats, eight are reserved for scheduled tribes and three for scheduled castes.

Of the total 14,218 polling stations, the responsibility of the entire voting process at 239 polling stations will be in the hands of women while 22 booths will be manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs), the CEO said.

Besides CM Soren and his wife, prominent among the candidates include state BJP president and ex-CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM) and BJP ally AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto.

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP present JP Nadda and chief ministers of several states addressed a number of rallies where they attacked the JMM-led coalition over corruption and infiltration.

INDIA bloc leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren campaigned extensively, promising welfare schemes and accusing the BJP-led Centre of "unleashing" ED and CBI against the rival parties.

This time, as far as NDA is concerned, BJP has fielded candidates in 68 seats while allies AJSU Party in 10, JD(U) in two and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) in one. Of the INDIA bloc, JMM has fielded candidates in 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD 6 and CPI(ML) 4 with friendly fights on some seats.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the contest was close, with the JMM winning 30 seats and the BJP securing 25, down from 37 in 2014. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority with 47 seats.