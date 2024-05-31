Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The exit polls are a way to understand the mood of the voters after they have used their voting rights.

Exit Poll Results 2024: Exit Poll results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be out with the last phase of the polling getting over on Saturday, June 1. The countdown has begun as June 4 approaches — a pivotal day when the winner of the 2024 electoral battle will be declared. But before that different media organisations will declare the results of various exit polls conducted by them after 6:30 pm on June 1.

With six out of seven phases of the Lok Sabha election now complete, both stakeholders -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A -- are brimming with confidence, asserting their anticipated triumph. The atmosphere is charged with speculation and anticipation, as candidates and supporters engage in both number games and mind games, all making bold predictions about their success. Meanwhile, political analysts and pundits are dissecting every possible outcome, examining voter turnout, demographic shifts, and regional trends.

Despite the confident assertions from all quarters, only one claim will ultimately be true. The grand question that looms over the entire nation is: On June 4, who will emerge as the winner? Let's check it out what the exit poll says.

When and where to watch Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024?

India TV news channel will provide the most reliable and accurate exit poll for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The exit poll has been conducted in collaboration with the CNX agency. In addition, the exit polls will be available on the India TV platforms listed below:

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.

