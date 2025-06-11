Exclusive: Ravi Shankar Prasad says there is no difference between general and terrorist in Pakistan Ravi Shankar Prasad, who recently led an all-party delegation on a multi-national tour to present India's stand against terrorism, said many have forgotten that both India and Pakistan came into existence on the same day. He said Pakistan is still roaming around with a bowl in hand.

New Delhi:

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who recently led an all-party delegation on a multi-national tour to present India's stand against terrorism to the world, said in an exclusive interview to India TV that Pakistan is a country where there is no difference between a general and a terrorist. He said that no Gulf country came in support of Pakistan in the recent conflict with India after Pahalgam terror attack. During his recent tour, he said the delegation conveyed to global leaders India's firm policy of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.

Ravi Shankar Prasad says whole world appreciated multi-party delegation

He said, "I felt very proud of PM Modi’s idea of sending the delegation to the world to convey India’s stance on terrorism. Has any all-party delegation ever gone abroad on a national issue? People from every party went like this, the whole world appreciated it, they were left speechless seeing the diversity. I am very grateful that he sent me to Europe."

PM Modi heard everyone during dinner party, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The senior BJP leader said, "Yesterday, people from all parties came to the Prime Minister's residence. I believed in both India's democracy and the Prime Minister's thinking. Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari and Supriya Sule were there and everyone was sharing their experiences. They were telling PM Modi how the delegation exposed Pakistan and told world leaders that India is capable of taking strict action against terrorism. PM Modi was listening to all of them.”

‘Pakistan still roaming around with a bowl in hand’

Regarding India’s foreign policy, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This time, no Gulf country made any comment in favour of Pakistan. The people who went to PM Modi's residence yesterday were telling how the online campaigns on Quran have been stopped. Many countries have said that now they will put online only the official version of the Quran and only that will be read, which is the story of true Islam. Pakistan is a country where there is no difference between a general and a terrorist. Many people have forgotten that both India and Pakistan came into existence on the same day. Where have we reached and they are roaming around with a bowl in their hand."