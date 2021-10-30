All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in an exclusive conversation with INDIA TV said that celebrating Pakistan's victory is madness.

The AIMIM chief, lashing out at Pakistan said that Pakistan is 50 years behind India, and stressed that Islam is not just the name of a sport. "Pakistan is in the FATF grey list because its the home to terrorism. I do not condone the celebration of Pakistan's win against India in Srinagar," he said.

Owaisi further asserted that he is against BJP and Modi. "I will not tolerate those who abuse India," he added. On Lakhimpur case, Owaisi said that the son of Modi's minister killed Sikhs, the Yogi government was trying to save the minister.

