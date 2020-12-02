Ex-Gujarat minister arrested day after video of huge crowd at his granddaughter's wedding went viral

Image Source : ANI Former Gujarat Minister Kanti Gamit arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

A day after a video showing massive crowd at the engagement ceremony of former Gujarat minister Kanti Gamit went viral, the leader was arrested on Wednesday for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. The former minister was held under IPC's Section 308, the police said. The action against Gamit came after the Gujarat High Court reprimanded the police earlier in the day.

Gamit, however, admitted that it was mistake on his part to allow such a large gathering at the function.

"I apologise as it was a mistake. We had organised Tulsi Vivah and my granddaughter’s engagement ceremony together but didn’t invite anyone personally. We’d prepared food for 2000 people and also organised dance. Someone made the video & it went viral," news agency ANI quoted Gamit, as saying.

Gujarat: Police say they've acted against organizers for not following #COVID19 norms after a video went viral showing hundreds dancing at the engagement ceremony of Ex-BJP Minister Kanti Gamit's granddaughter at Doswada village in Tapi district



(Viral Video from 30/11/20) pic.twitter.com/J2IkemUUp1 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

According to reports, the event took place on November 30 at Doswada village in Tapi district. The viral video showed hundreds of people dancing in circles in complete disregard of COVID-19 guidlines set by the administration.

The Gujarat government, had last month, imposed night curfew in cities like Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara apart from 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad as the number of coronavirus cases witnesses a surge.

As per latest data, Gujarat has recorded over 2.11 lakh coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at over 4000.

