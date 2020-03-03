Image Source : FILE Ex-finance secy Garg joins as advisor to Andhra CM

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Tuesday announced that he has joined as advisor to the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Garg, who in a surprise move took voluntary retirement from service last year, had joined the central government in 2014 and was appointed executive director in the World Bank where he stayed till 2017, when he was appointed the DEA secretary in June 2017.

In December 2018, he was elevated as the finance secretary after the retirement of Hasmukh Adhia.

"Happy to join as Advisor Resources to CM, AP. State has initiated a number of efficient & effective DBT schemes under Navaratnalu umbrella. State has considerable legacy financial stress, which ongoing economic slowdown has deepened further. Hope to find sustainable solutions," he said in a tweet.

In July last year, he was shifted from the finance ministry to the power ministry.