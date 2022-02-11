Hijab row: Every institute has its own dress code and students should follow it, says Kerala Governor

Hijab controversy: Amid the row over wearing hijab in schools and other educational institutions in Karnataka, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said "every institute has its own dress code and students should follow it."

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Kerala Governor added that you are free to wear anything anywhere but when you are coming to an organization you should follow its discipline and its dress code.

Governor Khan further said, 'All I can say is that it is very regrettable. Whenever you try to create such controversies regarding religious beliefs, about educational institutions, its results may not be good."

The hijab controversy, which first erupted in January at a government pre-university college in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus, has spread to different parts of Karnataka with Hindu students too responding by turning up in saffron shawls.

A bar body has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that students across the country wear school uniforms and not hijab or burqa as it is not permitted in 'general secular institutions'.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Bar body writes to PM, seeking students wear school uniforms across country

Also Read | Hijab Row: SC says will protect fundamental rights of citizens, take up plea at appropriate time

Latest India News