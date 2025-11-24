Ethiopia volcanic eruption: DGCA issues advisory as ash from Hayli Gubbin disrupts flight operations Indian aviation authorities and airlines are keeping a close watch on possible disruptions to flight operations in Delhi and Jaipur from Monday evening onward, with some carriers already modifying their routes to steer clear of the volcanic plume.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory urging airlines to steer clear of airspace and altitudes impacted by volcanic ash following the eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbin volcano on Sunday. Airport authorities have also been directed to examine runways for possible ash contamination and suspend operations if required.

According to the aviation regulatory body, the situation may impact air travel.

Several flights cancelled, diverted

An IndiGo flight (6E 1433) operating from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was rerouted to Ahmedabad on Sunday as a result of the volcanic activity in Ethiopia. According to the airline, the aircraft landed in Ahmedabad without any untoward incident and arrangements are being made to fly passengers back to Kannur.

“Indigo 6E 1433 from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad due to volcanic activity. The flight has now landed in Ahmedabad and Indigo will provide return service to Kannur,” read IndiGo’s official statement.

According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), flights bound for Jeddah and Dubai were cancelled on Monday as a precaution following the eruption. The cancelled flights are Indigo service 6E1475 (Cochin–Dubai) and Akasa Air flight QP550 (Cochin–Jeddah).

KL 871 Amsterdam to Delhi & KL 872 Delhi to Amsterdam, both flights were also cancelled, Delhi Airport said.

Airlines closely monitoring developments

Indian aviation authorities and airlines are keeping a close watch on possible disruptions to flight operations in Delhi and Jaipur from Monday evening onward, with some carriers already modifying their routes to steer clear of the volcanic plume.

In a statement, Akasa Air noted that it is monitoring the volcanic developments in accordance with global aviation guidelines and emphasised that ensuring passenger safety is its highest priority.

“We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being is our utmost priority,” the X post read.

Volcanic eruption in Ethiopia

Early on Sunday morning, a volcano called Hayli Gubbi erupted in a remote region of Ethiopia. Enormous plumes of ash were blasted high into the atmosphere at about 8:30 am, rising 10 to 15 kilometers above the Danakil Desert—an area with almost no inhabitants. Winds carried the ash toward southwestern Arabia.

Scientists note that there are no recorded eruptions of this volcano, suggesting that this may be its first major activity in several millennia. Hayli Gubbi sits roughly 15 kilometers from the well-known Erta Ale volcano. Due to the extreme isolation of the region, very few people have ever visited the site.