Indigo's Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to volcanic activity in Ethiopia

An IndiGo flight (6E 1433) travelling from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad on Sunday because of volcanic activity. The airline said the flight landed safely in Ahmedabad and that it will arrange a return flight to Kannur for passengers. “Indigo 6E 1433 from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad due to volcanic activity. The flight has now landed in Ahmedabad and Indigo will provide return service to Kannur,” read IndiGo’s official statement.

Volcano erupts in remote part of Ehiopia

Early Sunday morning, a volcano named Hayli Gubbi erupted in a distant area of Ethiopia. Huge clouds of ash were pushed high into the sky. The eruption happened around 8:30 am in the Danakil desert, a place with very few people. Ash rose 10 to 15 km into the air and drifted toward southwestern Arabia.

Scientists say this volcano has no known eruptions in recorded history. This means it may be the first major eruption in thousands of years. The volcano is located about 15 km from the famous Erta Ale volcano. Because the area is extremely remote, only a few people have ever been there.

Satellite pictures showed thick ash and sulphur dioxide rising from the eruption. Professor Simon Carn shared the first images online, showing the strong start of the eruption and the drifting ash plumes. Experts said the area is almost empty and no injuries or damage were reported. They explained that it is a very hot and harsh desert, which is why no communities were in danger.

(Image Source : @SIMONCARN.BSKY.SOCIAL)

Even though the eruption happened far away, the ash cloud moved across Yemen and Oman and reached heights of nearly 20,000 feet. Aviation authorities warned airlines because volcanic ash can be dangerous for airplane engines. This caused some flights, including the IndiGo service, to change their routes.

(Image Source : @SIMONCARN.BSKY.SOCIAL)

The eruption became calmer by evening, but experts are still monitoring the area. A small earthquake was recorded just before the eruption, likely caused by rising magma, said reports.