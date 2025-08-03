Russia: Kamchatka volcano erupts after 600 years, may be linked to major earthquake in far east For the first time in 600 years, Russia's Krasheninnikov Volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted, shortly after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region. Scientists believe the eruption may be linked to the seismic activity, which also triggered eruptions from other volcanoes.

New Delhi:

A volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted for the first time in 600 years, in an event scientists say may be linked to a powerful earthquake that struck the region earlier this week, according to SKY News. The Krasheninnikov Volcano erupted overnight in Kamchatka, which was also the epicentre of Wednesday’s 8.8-magnitude earthquake that prompted tsunami alerts in Japan, the US, and the Philippines.

First confirmed eruption in recorded history

“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, as quoted by Russia’s state news agency RIA. She noted on the Telegram channel of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology that the volcano’s last known lava flow occurred around 1463, with no activity documented since.

Multiple eruptions follow earthquake

The earthquake, among the strongest recorded in the region, was followed by eruptions from other volcanoes, including Klyuchevskoi — Kamchatka’s most active and one of the world’s tallest volcanoes, which has seen several eruptions in recent years.

Fresh seismic activity hits Kuril Islands

The eruption comes amid continued seismic activity, including a magnitude 6.7 earthquake reported on Sunday near the Kuril Islands, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. Russia’s emergency services said tsunami waves were possible in three districts of Kamchatka following the quake.

While the United States Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.0, the Pacific Tsunami Warning System stated there was no tsunami warning issued afterward.

