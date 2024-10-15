Delhi court to rule on Engineer Rashid’s bail plea today in 2017 terror funding case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: MP Engineer Rashid talks to the media.

A Delhi court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Tuesday's regular bail plea of Independent MP Engineer Rasheed. Rashid, who represents Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, is seeking his release in the 2017 terror funding case.

Interim bail granted for election campaign

On September 10, the court granted interim bail to allow Rashid to campaign for the J&K Assembly elections. Rashid, who has been in custody since 2019, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Political developments in Jammu and Kashmir

The Assembly elections, held in three phases between September 18 and October 1, concluded with the National Conference-Congress alliance winning a majority of 48 seats out of 90. The election results were declared on October 8.