ED officer, suspect in a corruption case, dies by suicide; body found on railway track in Delhi

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer allegedly committed suicide, with his body found on a railway track in Delhi. According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar Ranjan who was under investigation by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a suspected corruption case.

On August 7, a CBI team had arrested an ED Assistant Director, Sandeep Singh, on charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. The CBI claimed that a complainant had alleged Singh demanded the money to avoid arresting the complainant's son. Singh was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The money was provided by a Mumbai-based jeweller, whose premises had previously been raided by the ED, with Singh being part of that team.

Sandeep Singh was named as an accused in the FIR and was later suspended. Alok Kumar Ranjan was also named in the FIR. Following this, the ED registered a money laundering case based on the CBI's FIR.

