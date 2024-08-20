Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
  4. ED officer, suspect in a corruption case, dies by suicide; body found on railway track in Delhi

ED officer, suspect in a corruption case, dies by suicide; body found on railway track in Delhi

The deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar Ranjan. The ED had registered a money laundering case against him based on the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: August 20, 2024 21:27 IST
ED officer dies by suicide
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer allegedly committed suicide, with his body found on a railway track in Delhi. According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar Ranjan who was under investigation by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a suspected corruption case. 

On August 7, a CBI team had arrested an ED Assistant Director, Sandeep Singh, on charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. The CBI claimed that a complainant had alleged Singh demanded the money to avoid arresting the complainant's son. Singh was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The money was provided by a Mumbai-based jeweller, whose premises had previously been raided by the ED, with Singh being part of that team.

Sandeep Singh was named as an accused in the FIR and was later suspended. Alok Kumar Ranjan was also named in the FIR. Following this, the ED registered a money laundering case based on the CBI's FIR.

More details to be added. 

