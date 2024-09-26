ED takes action against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, singer Fazilpuria in money laundering case, seizes properties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Youtuber Elvish Yadav is being produced in a court, in Gurugram.

The Enforcement Directorate has seized the assets of controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Punjabi singer Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazilpuria. The properties in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were seized after investigations. The ED had earlier recorded two persons and questioned them at length. Elvish Yadav has been accused of involvement in illegal snake supply.

Elvish Yadav background

Noida police had earlier arrested Elvish Yadav in connection with the illegal trade in snake venom. After his arrest, the ED filed a money laundering case against him. He faced charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Yadav has always denied the charges, saying they are baseless. Police later dropped the NDPS charges against him, admitting that they filed them in error.

Timeline of events

On March 17, Noida police arrested Elvish Yadav. He was accused of using snake venom for drinking at parties. In April, police filed a 1,200-page indictment outlining charges of snake smuggling, drug possession and running a party.

The matter has been coming to light as the ED intensified investigations into allegations of money laundering linked to these activities.