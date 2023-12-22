Election Commission asks political parties not to use ‘derogatory’ language about persons with disabilities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

In a first, the Election Commission of India has urged the political parties to refrain from using “derogatory or offensive language” against the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Commission has issued guidelines to the parties and their representatives and asked them to abide by them.

The ECI said that it has been “made aware of use of derogatory or offensive language in the political discourse about Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Usage of such semantics in speech/ campaign by members of any political parties or their candidates, can be interpreted as an affront to the PwDs”.

It cited such words and said, “Common examples of ableist language are words like dumb(gunga), retarded (pagal, sirphira), blind (andha, kana), deaf (behra), lame (langda, lula, apahij) etc. It is necessary to avoid usage of such derogatory language. PwDs have to be accorded justice and respect in political discourse/campaign”.

The Election Commission guidelines are as follows:

Political parties and their representatives should not use ill/ derogatory/ insulting references on disability or PwDs during any public statement/ speech, in their writings/articles/ outreach material or political campaign. Political parties and their representatives should not use disability/ PwDs or terms referring to disability/ PwDs in the context of human incapacity during any public speech, in their writings/articles, or political campaign. Political parties and their representatives should strictly avoid comments related to disabilities/ PwDs that may be offensive or perpetuate stereotypes and prejudices. Any usage of such language, terminology, context, mockery, derogatory references or insult to PwDs as mentioned in points (i), (ii) and (iii) may attract provisions of Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. All campaign materials, including speeches, social media posts, advertisements, and press releases, must undergo an internal review process within the political party to identify and rectify any instances of ableist language, offensive or discriminatory towards individuals/ PwDs. All political parties should ensure and should declare on their website that they will use Disability & gender sensitive language and etiquette as well as respect inherent human equality, equity, dignity and autonomy. All political parties shall use rights-based terminologies as mentioned in CRPD (Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities) and not incline towards any other terminology. All political parties shall make their public speeches/ campaigns/ activities/ events accessible for all citizens. All political parties may make their website and social media content digitally accessible to allow accessible interaction with persons with disabilities. All political parties may provide a training module on disability for party workers at all levels of political process and shall appoint nodal authority to hear complaints from persons with disabilities pertaining to usage of ableist language. Political parties may endeavour to include more PwDs at levels such as members and party workers to shed the attitudinal barrier of the party and public and provide equal opportunities.

