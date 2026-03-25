Election Commission hikes pay for poll officials ahead of assembly elections in five states

New Delhi:

The Election Commission has announced an increase in remuneration for officials involved in the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The move covers presiding officers, polling staff, counting personnel, micro-observers and other supporting staff, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The official explained that the revised pay structure aims to provide fair compensation and motivate staff who work long and demanding hours during elections. The assembly elections are scheduled next month in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Increased pay for presiding and polling officers

Under the new rates, presiding officers will now receive Rs 500 per day, up from Rs 350, amounting to a total of Rs 2,000 for the assignment. Polling officers’ daily pay has risen to Rs 400 from Rs 250, translating to a one-time payment of Rs 1,600. Counting assistants will get Rs 450 per day, up from Rs 250, or Rs 1,350 for the full duty period.

Fourth-class staff working directly at polling stations will receive Rs 350 daily, compared to Rs 200 previously, resulting in a total of Rs 1,400. Staff assigned to call centres and control rooms will get a one-time allowance of Rs 1,000, instead of the earlier Rs 200 per day.

The hike also extends to support teams handling video surveillance, monitoring, accounting, and other election-related tasks. Class I and II staff will now receive Rs 3,000 as a one-time payment, up from Rs 1,200. For Class III staff, the one-time remuneration has increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Micro-observers’ pay has doubled to Rs 2,000.

Increased tiffin allowances

Daily tiffin allowances for polling staff, police personnel, mobile teams and home guards have been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 500. Even senior officials involved in election duties will see higher compensation. Deputy District Election Officers (DEOs) will receive at least one month’s basic pay as an honorarium.

Revised pay for CAPF officers and inspectors

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officers and inspectors will also benefit from the revised allowances. Gazetted officers serving up to 15 days will receive Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,500, while for longer duties, they will get Rs 2,000 per week rather than Rs 1,250. Inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and equivalent staff will receive Rs 3,000 for up to 15 days and Rs 1,500 per week for longer durations, compared to previous rates of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000.

The Election Commission said the revised structure reflects its commitment to ensure proper incentives and recognition for staff contributing to a smooth electoral process.