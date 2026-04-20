Election Commission declares 48-hour 'dry day' in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu ahead of polls

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a 48-hour 'Dry Day' in poll-bound areas of West Bengal and across Tamil Nadu to ensure free and fair elections, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Citing provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission said that no spirituous, fermented, or intoxicating liquor will be sold, served, or distributed at hotels, restaurants, taverns, shops, or any public or private place within polling areas during the 48 hours leading up to the close of voting.

"In view of the statutory provision, 'Dry Day' shall be declared and notified under the relevant State/Union Territory laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll with respect to polling day for an election in that polling area where General Election to the Legislative Assembly is being held. This will include the date of re-poll, if any," the statement said.

Restrictions to be imposed in clubs, hotels, and restaurants

The restriction, issued under Section 135C of the Act, will apply to all establishments holding licenses for possession or sale of liquor, including clubs, star hotels, and restaurants. "Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, etc., and hotels functioning under different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall not be permitted to serve liquor on these days.

The 'Dry Day' restrictions will be enforced during each phase of polling, including any re-poll, and will also extend to the counting day on May 4, when similar curbs will be enforced across all states and Union Territories where elections are held, the Election Commission of India said.

"No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, or any other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to do so on these days," the poll body stated.

It further added that the storage of liquor by individuals will be restricted during this period, and provisions under excise laws related to storage in unlicensed premises will be strictly enforced.

Assembly elections 2026

Polling in Tamil Nadu and Phase I of West Bengal is scheduled for April 23, while Phase II polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29. Counting of votes for all states and Union Territories will take place on May 4.

The directive is part of the Election Commission's broader effort to prevent undue influence on voters and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

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