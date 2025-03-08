Elderly woman falls at Delhi Airport after she denied wheelchair by Air India: 'Little value for human life' A woman levelled serious allegations on Air India after her grandmother got injured as she was denied a wheelchair, despite confirmation from the airline.

A woman - Parul Kanwar - on X alleged that her 82-year-old woman was denied a wheelchair at Delhi Airport which was pre-booked with Air India due to which she fell and suffered serious injuries. On X post on March 7, Kanwar wrote there is such little value for human life and well-being. According to Kanwar, her grandmother was getting treatment in an ICU, under observation for potential brain bleeds.

Air India should be ashamed: Parul Kanwar

"I post this because I have no choice, and because it infuriates me that there is such little value for human life and wellbeing. @airindia, you treated my grandmother so poorly, and with such little regard. You should be ashamed," Kanwar wrote on X post.

For our travel back from Delhi to Bangalore on 4th March 2025, we booked a wheelchair for my 82-year-old grandmother (widow of a decorated Lt General, who has fought for India in several wars) well in advance - confirmed by the airline, she said, adding upon reaching the airport, she was not allocated one.

"We tried for almost an hour, requesting airline staff, airport help desk, alternate airline staff from @indigo (who incidentally had a free wheelchair but won’t share). With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across 3 parking lanes at T3 New Delhi, on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided," she narrated the incident.

Her legs gave way, and she fell: Kanwar

Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter, said Kanwar. "Not one person stepped in to help. We requested someone to help get first aid - no help. The expectation from Air India staff was for the family member to go to the MI room and get medical aid, she added.

"Finally, the wheelchair arrived, and she was promptly boarded without a proper checkup with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose. On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches," she recalled.

"Today, I sit here typing this from the ICU. She has been here 2 days under observation for potential brain bleeds. My mother and father watch as doctors pump her with medication, and her left side loses strength. From where we stand, it’s a long road ahead of pain and recovery which she did not deserve," Kanwar added.

Complaints lodged at DGCA

Kanwar said she has lodged complaints at DGCA, and with Air India. "Attaching pictures of my grandmother, at her grandsons wedding on 3rd March, followed by her condition on 4th and 5th March. Please share for broader reach. @TataCompanies @tatatrusts @MoCA_GoI @FAANews @RamMNK @DelhiAirport #AirIndia #service #delhiairport #bangaloreairport," her post read.

Air India's response

Soon after Kanwar's X post went viral, Air India's X handle responded to her grievances. "Dear Ms. Kanwar, we are concerned to note this and wish Ms. Pasricha a speedy recovery. We’d like to connect with you over a call in this regard and request you share your contact number and a convenient time via DM," Air India wrote on X.

"Dear Ms. Kanwar, we sincerely wish your grandmother a speedy recovery. We are actively working on the concern and assure you that we will share the complete details at the earliest," the airline said in another X post.