Eight dead as bus falls off bridge in Punjab’s Bathinda amid heavy rains, rescue operation underway

Friday, December 27, 2024
     
The accident was reported when the bus was carrying over 20 passengers and was going towards Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Soon after receiving information about the accident, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured ones.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Chandigarh Published : Dec 27, 2024 17:43 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 17:58 IST
Eight dead as bus falls off bridge in Punjab’s Bathinda.
Chandigarh: At least eight people died and several others injured after a bus fell off a bridge amid heavy rain in Punjab's Bathinda on Friday. The accident happened as the bridge had no railings, which could have prevented the bus from falling into the nullah below.

Giving details, officials said the bus was carrying over 20 passengers and going towards Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Soon after receiving information about the accident, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and were later joined by teams from the police and local administration.

 During the rescue operation, the NDRF team and other rescue teams took the bus out of the drain after almost two and half hours. Official casualties are yet to be confirmed but the preliminary reports suggest 8 succumbed to injuries including the bus driver.  

