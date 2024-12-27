Eight dead as bus falls off bridge in Punjab’s Bathinda amid heavy rains, rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Eight dead as bus falls off bridge in Punjab’s Bathinda.

Chandigarh: At least eight people died and several others injured after a bus fell off a bridge amid heavy rain in Punjab's Bathinda on Friday. The accident happened as the bridge had no railings, which could have prevented the bus from falling into the nullah below.

Giving details, officials said the bus was carrying over 20 passengers and going towards Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Soon after receiving information about the accident, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and were later joined by teams from the police and local administration.

During the rescue operation, the NDRF team and other rescue teams took the bus out of the drain after almost two and half hours. Official casualties are yet to be confirmed but the preliminary reports suggest 8 succumbed to injuries including the bus driver.