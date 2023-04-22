Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with warmth, and religious fervour all across India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslims offer Eid-al-Fitr Prayers to mark the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid

Marking the culmination of the one-month-long fasting, Muslims across the nation on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and festivities. Cutting across age and economic barriers, hundreds of faithful thronged mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs in the morning to offer prayers.

During the sermons at the mosques, religious leaders urged devotees to uphold values of compassion, fraternity and social harmony and live a life adhering to the values of Islam.

ALSO SEE: Eid fervour grips nation

Latest India News