ED busts fake document racket in medical college admissions under NRI quota

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a major racket involving the use of fake documents to secure admissions to medical colleges through the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota. The probe, conducted with assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian embassies abroad, revealed that private medical colleges granted approximately 18,000 MBBS seats to candidates who submitted forged documents.

During the investigation, officials found that agents colluded with these colleges to produce counterfeit papers, including fake embassy-issued NRI certificates and fabricated family trees. Shockingly, the same set of forged documents was repeatedly used to admit multiple students. Some genuine NRI candidates were also complicit, reportedly accepting payments to allow their identities to be exploited in the scheme.

Raids at several medical colleges led to the recovery of numerous fake NRI certificates and notarised stamps allegedly from officers based in the United States. According to admission rules, fees for students admitted under the NRI quota must be paid by an NRI relative. However, the ED’s investigation revealed that in most cases, fees were paid by others, contravening the regulations.

The ED further stated that despite receiving clear evidence of forgery from the MEA, authorities in West Bengal and Odisha failed to take action against certain private medical colleges admitting ineligible candidates through the NRI quota. The agency has already seized incriminating documents and attached assets worth Rs 12.33 crore from colleges and individuals involved. Recently, a fixed deposit worth Rs 6.42 crore of a private college in West Bengal was provisionally attached as part of the ongoing investigation.

Several Indian consulates and embassies worldwide have flagged that many NRI sponsor certificates used for admissions were “not genuine,” raising serious concerns over the integrity of the admission process under the NRI quota.

The ED’s crackdown exposes the widespread misuse of the NRI quota, emphasizing the urgent need for stricter vigilance to ensure that medical admissions are conducted fairly and legally. The investigation reveals how systemic loopholes, collusion between agents and institutions, and inadequate oversight enabled this large scale racket to flourish, compromising the integrity of medical education and defeating the policy’s original purpose of generating foreign exchange revenue.