Lotus 300 housing project in trouble after ED action; Rs 1 crore cash, jewelery worth Rs 19 crore recovered

The residence of retired IAS and former CEO of Noida Authority Mohinder Singh in Chandigarh has also been raided.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: September 19, 2024 6:59 IST
Lotus 300 Housing Project logo
Image Source : FACEBOOK Lotus 300 Housing Project logo

In an alleged case of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate has conducted multiple raids at the offices and premises of Lotus 300 housing project across various states including Delhi, Meerut, Noida and Chandigarh. In this case, the residence of retired IAS and former CEO of Noida Authority Mohinder Singh in Chandigarh was also raided. 

According to reports, about Rs 1 crore cash, diamond jewellery worth Rs 12 crore, gold jewellery worth Rs 7 crore and documents related to the case have been recovered in the raid.

ED had also conducted this raid on the offices of Hacienda Project Private Limited along with premises of Sharda Exports, which is linked to carpet traders, its owners Aditya Gupta and Ashish Gupta in Meerut and recovered diamonds worth Rs 5 crore.

