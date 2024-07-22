Economic Survey: Sitharaman says economy likely to grow at 6.5 to 7 per cent in FY25 | Key highlights

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (July 22) tabled the Economic Survey along with the statistical appendix 2023-24 in Lok Sabha. The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the Centre ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy. The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser. The first Economic Survey came into existence in 1950-51 when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Union Budget and tabled a day before the presentation of the Budget.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday.

Key highlights of the Economic Survey 2023-24