EC writes to Mallikarjun Kharge, agrees to meet Congress delegation today to review poll debacle

After facing the poll debacle in Haryana Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Wednesday wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and agreed to meet the party delegation to review the election outcome. "The Commission has meanwhile noted the statements from your good self and the Leader of Opposition which have termed the Haryana results as unexpected and that the INC proposes to analyse the same and approach the ECI with its complaints/grievances," the EC wrote to Kharge.

"Proceeding on a fair assumption that the statement of the Party President is the formal party position on the electoral outcome, the ECI has agreed to meet the delegation today at 6 pm," the EC said in the letter.

The EC also dubbed the 'Haryana results unacceptable' statement of senior Congress leaders as "unheard in the rich democratic heritage" of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC said such remarks by party leaders towards "an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people" expressed in accordance with the statutory and regulatory electoral framework.

The Commission said it has also noted the statements of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, terming the Haryana results as "unexpected" and that the party proposes to analyse the same and approach the EC with its complaints. The EC said it has received a request seeking a meeting time for a 12-member official INC delegation, including those who made the "results unacceptable" statement.