EC to delist 345 registered parties which failed to contest even a single election for last 6 years The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere, the EC said and added that these 345 RUPPs are from different states and UTs across the country.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday said it has started proceedings to delist 345 registered unrecognised parties which failed to contest even a single election for last 6 years.

The EC said these 345 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election since 2019.

The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere, the EC said and added that these 345 RUPPs are from different states and UTs across the country.

The EC said it has come to the notice of the Commission that of the over 2,800 RUPPs, currently registered with EC, many have failed to fulfil the essential conditions which are required to continue as an RUPP.