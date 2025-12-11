EC likely to extend deadline for submission of SIR documents after UP CEO seeks additional time The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh said that over 99 per cent of SIR-related work has already been completed in the state. However, he has written to the Election Commission seeking an additional 14 days to complete the voter list verification process.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to extend the deadline for submitting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) documents, as today marks the last date for their submission. The top poll panel is expected to hold a high-level review meeting today over the ongoing voter list verification exercise.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh said that over 99 per cent of SIR-related work has already been completed in the state. However, he has written to the Election Commission seeking an additional 14 days to complete the voter list verification process. Currently, over 2.90 crore verification forms in the state remain pending.

Earlier, the last date for verification was December 4, but it had been extended to December 11. Now, the deadline is expected to be extended further.

Need for rechecking and record updating

The UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa has requested an extension to allow officials extra time to recheck voter records. He said the additional period would help district election teams confirm details of voters who have died, moved away or cannot be located.

According to Rinwa, the process of digitising electoral records has been completed in 14 districts, covering 132 assembly segments and 1,43,509 polling stations.

He stressed that any eligible citizen whose name does not appear in the draft 2025 electoral roll should receive assistance in submitting Form-6 for enrolment. Young people who will turn 18 by January 1, 2026 must also be encouraged to register.

He called on all recognised political parties to support the verification drive, especially in identifying deceased, shifted, absent or duplicate voters.

Booth-level officers are expected to share updated lists with booth-level agents by December 12 so the information can be uploaded on the CEO and district websites.

The state has been conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list since November 4.