EC issues directive: No use of children in election campaigns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO People attend a rally in Rajasthan.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern directive to political parties, urging them to abstain from involving children in any campaign-related activities. The directive encompasses parties, candidates, and the entire election machinery, emphasizing the need to uphold ethical standards during political campaigns.

ECI's clear stance on child involvement

The Election Commission, in a formal statement, outlined its position, stating that political parties and candidates must refrain from using children in political campaigns and rallies. The directive underscores the significance of maintaining a responsible and child-friendly campaign environment.

Continuation of earlier directives

This directive is a continuation of the EC's efforts to address concerns about the declining levels of discourse in political campaigns. Earlier, the commission had also emphasised the importance of maintaining a respectful discourse, particularly concerning persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Commitment to ethical campaigning

The EC's proactive stance reflects its commitment to fostering an ethical and inclusive campaigning atmosphere. Children, considered vulnerable individuals, should be shielded from potentially inappropriate situations and influences arising from political activities.

Monitoring and accountability

The Election Commission, as part of its commitment to upholding democratic values, has signaled its intention to closely monitor campaign activities. Any violations of these guidelines will be subject to appropriate action, reinforcing the accountability of political parties and candidates.