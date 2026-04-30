EC introduces QR code-based ID system at counting centres ahead of Assembly election results

New Delhi:

Ahead of the counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the Election Commission on Thursday said it has introduced a QR code-based ID system to strengthen security at the counting centres. In a statement, the EC said that the step has been taken to eliminate the possibility of any unauthorised persons from entering counting centres.

New system will be implemented ahead of May 4 counting of votes

The poll body said that the new system will be implemented ahead of the May 4 counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry and the by-elections in 7 assembly constituencies of five states.

It will also be extended to all future general and by-elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, the EC statement said.

"This significant initiative is in continuation of the series of over 30 initiatives taken by the ECI over the past one year, which included introduction of standardised QR code-based photo ID cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs)," it said.

EC makes arrangement at counting centres for verification of identities

Detailing the arrangement at counting centres for verification of identities, the EC said it was a three-tier mechanism wherein at the first and second levels, photo ID cards issued by the Returning Officer (RO) shall be checked manually.

"At the third and innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry shall be permitted only after successful verification through QR code scanning," it said.

It further said that the new QR code-based photo ID cards will be applicable for the categories of persons authorised by the ECI to enter counting centres and halls and they would include ROs, Assistant ROs, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election and counting agents, among others.

The poll body also said that a media center will be set up near the counting halls in each counting center for the facilitation of authorised media persons. The entry of mediapersons will continue to be permitted on the basis of authority letters issued by the EC in accordance with the existing instructions of the Commission, it said.

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