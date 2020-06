Image Source : PIXABAY Northeast struck by 2 earthquakes overnight; tremors felt in Nagaland, Mizoram

Northeast India was struck by 2 earthquakes overnight as tremors were felt in Mizoram and Nagaland. The first earthquake struck 21km South of Champhai, Mizoram at 1:14 am today while another one was felt just a couple of hours later at 3:03 am, 9 km North Northwest (NNW) of Wokha, Nagaland at 3:03 am.

As per reports the earthquake in Mizoram was measured at 4.5 magnitude while that felt in Nagaland was of 3.8 magnitude.

Mizoram has had multiple earthquakes in the last few days.

