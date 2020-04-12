Sunday, April 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi and National Capital Region was rocked by earthquake tremors on Sunday. The tremors were felt at 5.45 pm. It is not yet known where epicentre of this earthquake was.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2020 18:09 IST
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi and National Capital Region were rocked by earthquake tremors on Sunday. The tremors were felt at 5.45 pm. The tremors lasted for 3-4 seconds. The epicentre of the quake was in East Delhi about 8 km underground. As per the initial reports, tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. The intensity of the quake was measured to be 3.5 on the Richter Scale. In some areas of Delhi-NCR, people rushed into the balconies of their homes and even rushed outside.

There are no reports of large scale destruction of casualty as of now.

Fight Against Coronavirus

(More to follow)

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X