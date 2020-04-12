Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi and National Capital Region were rocked by earthquake tremors on Sunday. The tremors were felt at 5.45 pm. The tremors lasted for 3-4 seconds. The epicentre of the quake was in East Delhi about 8 km underground. As per the initial reports, tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. The intensity of the quake was measured to be 3.5 on the Richter Scale. In some areas of Delhi-NCR, people rushed into the balconies of their homes and even rushed outside.

There are no reports of large scale destruction of casualty as of now.

(More to follow)

Latest India News