Image Source : PTI Earthquake tremors felt in Rohtak, Haryana

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The NCS said the quake occurred at 12:58 pm at a depth of 5 km. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, due to the earthquake.

Earlier on June 19, an earthquake of magnitude 2.3 had struck parts of Haryana at 5:37 am.

Not just Haryana, since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 earthquakes. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak.

High-frequency of earthquakes in the past two months in Delhi-NCR signal some strain energy is developing accumulated as a result of northward movement of the Indian plate. Though these tremors do not signal any big event but a strong earthquake in the region cannot be ruled out, PIB had reported.

"All the earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are due to the release of strain energy, which has been accumulated as a result of northward movement of the Indian plate and its collision with the Eurasian plate, through the fault or weak zones," Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology said.

