Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Nicobar islands region

Follow us on Image Source : NATIONAL CENTER FOR SEISMOLOGY Tremors felt in Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5.07 am, said National Center for Seismology on Monday.

The tremors were felt in two countries- India and Indonesia. The quake shook 208 km from Perka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, stated earthquake.usgs.gov.

About today's earthquake

Distance and Direction (Source- National Center for Seismology)

270km WNW of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India

423km SSW of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India

606km SSW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India

1101km SSW of Yangon, Myanmar

1105km SSW of Rangoon, Myanmar

Three back-to-back earthquakes jolt Uttarkashi

The tremor in Nocbar Island comes after around 24 hours earthquake hit in Uttarkashi. 5-magnitude earthquake followed by two consecutive tremors shook Uttarkashi in the early hours of Sunday.

The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 12.45 am, was in Siror forest in Bhatwari area of the district, the district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said on Sunday.

The two other tremors followed soon but were too mild to be recorded locally, he said.

Many residents were awakened by the quake as kitchen utensils began falling on the ground and window panes and doors began to rattle, forcing them to run out of their homes in panic, Patwal said.

They spent almost the entire night outside their homes in fear, he said.

However, there was no report of any damage to life and property from anywhere in the district, Patwal said.

Read- Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes jolts Odisha's Koraput | Read

Latest India News