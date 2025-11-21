Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Bangladesh, tremors felt across West Bengal Earthquake: Preliminary reports suggest that the earthquake was felt between 10.08 to 10.10 am for a few seconds and it was felt in Kolkata, Malda, Nadia, Cooch Behar and several other districts.

Kolkata:

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck Bangladesh on Friday morning. Because of its effect, tremors were felt across West Bengal. Preliminary reports suggest that the earthquake was felt between 10.08 to 10.10 am for a few seconds in Kolkata, Malda, Nadia, Cooch Behar and several other districts. Tremors were also felt in other parts of West Bengal, including Dakshin and Uttar Dinajpur.

Earthquake: Epicenter was Ghorasal in Dhaka.

Apart from West Bengal, tremors were also felt in several parts of Northeast India, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The epicentre was located in Ghorasal in Dhaka and the depth of the quake was 10 km, the USGS said.

This is the third earthquake after two moderate-intensity earthquakes struck Pakistan and Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

One of the social media user of Salt Lake Sector 3 said the fans and sofa were shaking for at least seven to eight seconds. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged.

Soon after the earthquake, several visuals started pouring on social media, showing locals gathering outside residential complexes, educational institutions, and commercial buildings.

The earthquake also disrupted the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland in Dhaka for sometime. However, the game resumed after a few minutes and no damage was reported.