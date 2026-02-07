Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Sikkim, epicentre in Namchi Sikkim falls in Seismic Zone-IV on India's hazard map, making it quake-prone from the relentless Indian-Eurasian plate clash. Although some headlines hyped a 4.7 magnitude, official records pin it at 2.4—too mild for building damage yet strong enough to rattle homes in Namchi.

Gangtok:

Sikkim experienced a mild earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on Saturday (February 7), at 9:23 pm, centered near Namchi with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Precise epicenter and technical details

The tremor struck at Latitude 27.39 N, Longitude 88.42 E, just 5 km beneath the surface- a shallow depth that can amplify shaking but typically poses low risk at this intensity. Namchi, a hilly district in southern Sikkim known for its scenic tea gardens and Buddhist sites like the Namchi Rock Garden, felt the jolt amid the region's tectonically active Himalayan belt.

Regional context in seismic zone-IV

Sikkim lies in Zone-IV of India's seismic zoning map, prone to frequent quakes due to the Indian-Eurasian plate collision. While media headlines inflated it to 4.7 magnitude, official data confirms 2.4-unlikely to cause structural harm but enough for perceptible tremors in Namchi and nearby areas like Ravangla or Maenam Hill.

No damage reported, monitoring underway

No casualties, building collapses, or disruptions were noted, aligning with the quake's low magnitude; residents reported brief swaying indoors. Authorities and the National Centre for Seismology continue monitoring for aftershocks, advising preparedness like securing furniture and avoiding slopes in this earthquake-vulnerable state.