Earthquake hits Meghalaya

A moderate-intensity earthquake hit Meghalaya Friday evening. The quake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred 79 kilometers west of Tura in Meghalaya. Of late, the northeastern region has been witnessing a number of earthquakes.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi-NCR. The epicenter was traced near Haryana's Rohtak.

On June 25, Tripura experienced earthquake tremors, the magnitude of which was measured to be 2.8. The epicenter lied 63 kilometers northeast of Dharmanagar town. No casualties or damage was reported. Overnight tremors were also felt in Nagaland and Mizoram early morning on Thursday. The first earthquake struck 21 kilometers South of Champhai, Mizoram at 1:14 am while another one was felt at 3.03 am 9 kilometers of North Northwest of Wokha, Nagaland.

Earlier this week, Mizoram was jolted by a couple of earthquakes. One measured 5.0 on the Richter scale while the others were of magnitude 5.5 and 5.1.

