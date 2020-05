Image Source : PTI/FILE Earthquake tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh experienced a low intensity earthquake on Monday, an official said here. There was no loss of life.

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 7.53 a.m., the Meteorological office told IANS.

The epicentre of the quake was Chamba district, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage