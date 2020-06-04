11 earthquakes since April 12 in Delhi-NCR indicate a major one may hit Delhi in near future

Image Source : AP A rainbow appears on the horizon after a brief spell of rain on the outskirts of New Delhi.

In the past one month and a half, the Delhi-NCR regions have witnessed 11 tremors of mild intensity while 6 of them have occurred in the past one month, indicating that a major earthquake may hit Delhi-NCR in near future, top geologists of the country have warned.

The Delhi-NCR belt, especially areas near Yamuna river situates on a very fragile surface which comes under high-risk seismic zones, which is a known fact. So if an earthquake with a magnitude of close to 6 or little more than hits the region, it will have a devastating impact, Geologists say

According to IANS, Professor Chandon Ghose of IIT-Jammu, an expert on earthquake engineering, while replying to what will happen if an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 or 6 shakes Delhi, he said, "Friday's (May 29) twin tremors which shook Delhi were measured at 4.5... but had it been a little more intense, the impact would have been serious. At Richter scale 6.0, the effect of the earthquake in Delhi would be devastating. Many buildings would be razed to dust."

High-rise in Noida, Gurugam, Delhi would be at risk

In fact, innumerable high rise buildings in Noida, Gurugram and neighbouring areas of Delhi blatantly violate BIS norms.

"Everyone knows that Delhi-NCR falls under seismic zone-4, and it's prone to tremors but still most of the builders do not conform to the norms of BIS. There is a nexus between architects and builders which somehow compromise the stringent earthquake (resistant) codes. So, on any given day, if an earthquake of higher magnitude strikes here, the consequences would be grievous," said Professor Chandan Ghose.

"Look at Japan, the entire country falls in seismic zone-5, but they religiously follow the construction codes. Their quality of construction can resist tremors measured at 7.5 or even 8.0 (at Richter scale)," he added.

Since April 12 to May 29 this year, ten earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi-NCR by National Centre for Seismology. During this period, four tremors in Uttarakhand and six in Himachal Pradesh were also recorded.

"Most of these earthquakes were of low magnitude measuring from 2.3 to 4.5. However, a series of such earthquakes ostensibly warn of a major earthquake to hit Delhi in coming days. One of the reasons for increasing numbers of tremors hitting Delhi is that the local fault system here is quite active. Such fault systems around Delhi are capable of producing an earthquake of magnitude around 6 to 6.5," said Dr A K Shukla, former Head of Earthquake Risk Evaluation Centre, Indian Metrology Department.

Delhi in close proximity to the Himalayas

Delhi is also in close proximity to the Himalayas where several earthquakes of more than magnitude 8 have occurred. Study reveals that there is possibility of a few major tremors in Himalayan region which can severely affect Delhi-NCR.

"Considering the local and Himalayan fault systems, we conducted a Seismic Hazard Microzonation Study of Delhi NCR, a few years ago," said Shukla.

According to him, most of the buildings constructed in the Delhi NCR are not earthquake resistant (as per norms) and may be severely damaged in case a high magnitude tremor occurs.

ALSO READ | Earthquake hits Delhi, Noida

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage