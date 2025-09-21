Earthquake in Bangladesh triggers tremors in Meghalaya The northeastern region of India, including Meghalaya and its adjoining areas, falls in a highly active seismic zone. Small to moderate earthquakes are not uncommon, and authorities regularly issue reminders for precautionary measures in the event of stronger tremors.

Shillong:

Tremors were felt across parts of Meghalaya on Sunday (September 21) after a mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck neighbouring Bangladesh. According to officials, the quake occurred close to Meghalaya’s border region at 11:49 am.

No reports of damage

Authorities confirmed that no damage to property or reports of casualties have surfaced in Meghalaya so far. Seismologists noted that the tremor was relatively minor in intensity and did not have a significant impact on the state’s infrastructure.

Frequent seismic activity in region

The northeastern region of India, including Meghalaya and its adjoining areas, falls in a highly active seismic zone. Small to moderate earthquakes are not uncommon, and authorities regularly issue reminders for precautionary measures in the event of stronger tremors. Officials have assured that the situation is under control, and continuous monitoring will be maintained to assess any further aftershocks or related activity.

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes Myanmar

Recent seismic activity in the region

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) earlier reported that a mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday afternoon. The tremor occurred at 1:05 pm IST at a depth of 80 km, with coordinates recorded at latitude 25.28 N and longitude 95.15 E.

This latest quake follows another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 that struck Myanmar on September 14. Both tremors highlight the country’s continued vulnerability to seismic activity. Myanmar lies at the intersection of four tectonic plates- the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates- making it prone to frequent earthquakes.

High seismic risk zones

Myanmar’s Sagaing Fault, a 1,400-kilometer transform fault, further elevates risk for regions including Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which account for nearly half of the country’s population. Although Yangon lies relatively far from the fault line, its dense population makes it especially vulnerable. Historical records show that even distant quakes, such as the 1903 Bago earthquake (magnitude 7.0), caused significant damage in Yangon.

Authorities and experts continue to stress the potential dangers of shallow earthquakes, which can trigger stronger ground shaking and pose serious threats to lives and infrastructure in the region.