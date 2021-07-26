Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Hyderabad

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hyderabad early on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at nearly 5 am, in South of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

The epicentre of the earthquake was yet not known.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred hit Bikaner, Rajasthan at 7:42 am today," the National Center for Seismology had said.

Latest India News