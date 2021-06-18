Friday, June 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Kutch

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Kutch

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale was felt in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2021 19:46 IST
earthquake hits Gujarat's Kutch
Image Source : PTI

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Kutch

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale was felt in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday. The quake, which occurred at 3.45 p.m., had its epicentre near Bandhal, 11 km north by northwest of Bhachau, and its depth was 26.7 km, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Tremors were felt in cities like Bhachau, Gandhidham, Dudhai, and even Bhuj, where many people panicked and rushed out of their houses.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district officials said.

Kutch is located in a very high risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X