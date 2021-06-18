Follow us on Image Source : PTI 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Kutch

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale was felt in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday. The quake, which occurred at 3.45 p.m., had its epicentre near Bandhal, 11 km north by northwest of Bhachau, and its depth was 26.7 km, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Tremors were felt in cities like Bhachau, Gandhidham, Dudhai, and even Bhuj, where many people panicked and rushed out of their houses.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district officials said.

Kutch is located in a very high risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.

(With IANS Inputs)

